The “luckiest Briton” guessed all the numbers in the lottery, but was left without a huge win due to a mix-up with tickets. About it informs LadBible.

In early January, 23-year-old Rossi Karmina from London bought a Euromillions lottery ticket. After the lottery draw the next day, he checked the winning numbers and found that they matched exactly his combination on the ticket.

Only later did the man notice that the ticket he bought did not participate in the last draw and was intended for the next draw. Because of this, he was unable to receive the winnings, which amounted to more than 14 million pounds (about 1.5 billion rubles).

According to Carmina, now it is difficult for him to get rid of thoughts about the money that he almost won. “I could buy my mom a new house, I could buy a Ferrari,” he lists. “It’s hard not to think about it. I would be secure for life.”

Earlier, a student from the British county of Hertfordshire guessed all the numbers that fell during the Euromillions lottery draw, but forgot to buy a lottery ticket. If not for her forgetfulness, she could have received up to 182 million pounds (19 billion rubles).