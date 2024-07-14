Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

For the second time in a row, the England national team reaches the European Nations Cup final, and if it failed to win the title in “Euro 2021”, it hopes to be happier this time, and win its first title in the history of this tournament. However, it collides with a strong and organized Spanish team full of young talents, capable of making a difference, and led by a competent technical director, Luis de la Fuente, who has not lost a single match throughout his journey in this tournament.

This new final is an opportunity for Harry Kane, 30, captain of the Three Lions, to win the first title in his long career, during which he has set many records in scoring goals, but he has never won a championship, neither with his former team Tottenham Hotspur, nor his current team Bayern Munich, nor his national team, to the point that the Monte Carlo Sport radio and television network described him as “unlucky” or “cursed” who has been struck by the curse of championships.

The network said that Kane hopes to get rid of his bad luck and bad luck and win this championship.

When Kane moved to Bayern Munich, his fans were optimistic, considering that the “Bavarian” was accustomed to winning at least one championship every season, but he was let down in his first season with them, and he came out of a “zero” season in which he did not achieve any championship, despite the fact that Bayern had monopolized the “Bundesliga” league championship for 11 seasons before his arrival, as if the bad luck came from the player himself, and not from the clubs he plays for or his national team.

Kane has lost all the finals he has played in so far, but this time he is determined to win his first title, and he was keen to confirm this in his statements to reporters, saying: It is no secret that I have not won any title with any team, and as the years pass, my motivation to achieve this increases. He shouted, saying: I am ready to exchange everything I have achieved throughout my career, from individual titles and record numbers in scoring goals, in exchange for winning the Euro today.

Kane has so far scored 3 goals in the tournament, tied with other players, and he can count on the support and backing of his teammates and their solidarity together in order to snatch the tournament cup from the jaws of the Spanish “Matador”.

The network said that Kane deserves to have his name recorded in the history of football, even if only for one tournament, although the task seems difficult against a team that has many talents and winning cards and has never tasted defeat during this tournament and has played the most beautiful football ever.