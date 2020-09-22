Simon Gronowski is a survivor of the Shoah. Koenraad Tinel is the son of a Nazi soldier. Both are best friends in the world. They met in 2012 and today bear witness to their history. “I held out my hand and said: ‘Sir, when I read your story I cried.’ So he replied: ‘The children of the Nazis are not guilty.’ It’s a very nice message for me because my family was guilty but not me, it gave me a lot of pleasure“, testifies Koenraad whose father was a Nazi soldier.



“It’s a somewhat improbable friendship, because it’s the friendship of the son of a Nazi and the son of a Jewish family that was slaughtered by the Nazis. We were each on one side of the fence, in a war we didn’t understand, because we were children“, explains Simon, whose mother and sister died due to deportation. The brother of Koenraad was one of the soldiers who pushed them on the train to Auschwitz. “It’s very important to bear witness to all of this together. To be able to tell people ‘I’m still sorry and this will never go away’ “ he explains, moved. Their friendship embodies a symbol of hope.