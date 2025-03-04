The proposition of the Organic Law registered on Tuesday by the PSOE and Juns in Congress so that the Generalitat of Catalonia has the “state powers” in immigration matters consists of an exhibition of motives, thirteen articles and four provisions (three … additional and a final). Beyond the expository part, in which the PSOE accepts the control of immigration in the political terms that Junts defends, “catalanity” as the only way to “integrate” the newcomers, mention to Catalan as “own language” by obviating Spanish and not explicit recognition, that the government has failed in immigration management, the text leaves shadows on some specific matters.

The only mention of the linguistic regime in the proposal of the aforementioned Organic Law appears in article 12.5 and refers to the 2006 Autonomy Statute on the “Linguistic Rights and Duties” (Title I, Chapter III). This statutory point was appropriate to legality by the Constitutional Court in 2010 making it clear that Catalan is not generalized, Unlike Spanish.

However, this Tuesday, so much Carles Puigdemont, President of Junts, such as MIRIAM NOGUERAS, spokesman for this formation in Congress, they stressed that, when the delegation is in force and the Generalitat takes the reins of immigration, the Catalan will be “requirement” to obtain residence permits and the issuance of identification cards.

Until now, the municipalities and the regional administrations issue the roots reports, among other documents, which are used for the Government to process the residence permit. In this community, Catalan is a merit, but not a requirement. According to Puigdemont, this will change. «The requirement of Catalan knowledge It is essential To decide if you are rooted in Catalonia, ”he said.

Immigrant distribution

Article 7 of the proposal of the Organic Law, a consequence of the pact between the PSOE and Junts, that the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, He described, as soon as he knows the initiative, as an “unprecedented humiliation,” reports Emilio V. Escudero, concrete that the Generalitat will be in charge of the “comprehensive management of the foreigners’ internment centers (CIE)” controlling absolutely everything and withdrawing the National Police from which it is in Catalonia so that the Mossos d’Esquadra are taking their control. Puigdemont said that these facilities “cannot be human beings”, without further concretion, sliding that currently in these spaces, the government manages, the law would not be fulfilled.

Although in the articulated text it is not specified, official sources of Junts pointed to ABC that the Generalitat will have the capacity to close the only one, in Barcelona, ​​and that, in any case, if it is not closed, it will not enter the cast that can be made with other autonomous communities for a solidarity management of irregular immigration. Separate case is the matter of Unaccompanied foreign minors (Menas) that cannot enter the ICD by not being, precisely, of legal age.

Police collaboration

One of the most controversial and less defined aspects of the Delegation of Competencies is how the «Coordination, cooperation and collaboration» Among the administrations, national and regional, which will have to articulate, mainly, between the Mossos d’Esquadra and the National Police and the Civil Guard.

The Autonomous Police will control the ports and airports (including the “critical infrastructure”) of Catalonia but it does not specify how it will do so at its borders, which will not be given and will continue in hands – compared – of the Executive. However, Nogueras said that “The Mossos become border control.” A assertion that is not detailed in the document.

Nor is it clarified what will happen if, punctually, border controls with France (Schengen Space) and who will direct them are restored. Nor what “Files” of information They will be shared among the police for immigration management.