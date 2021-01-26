“We want to overcome a lost decade”, assures the deputy and deputy first secretary of the PSC Eva Granados. The Illa factor ”, with which the Catalan socialists want to be the first political force in Catalonia, can attract a good pool of voters disappointed over the years of you process. But paradoxically – calculator in hand – it may be numerically insufficient to form a government that puts social policies at the center of its action and parks the pro-independence verbalism that the Catalan Executive has shown in recent years. PSC and Catalunya en Comú-Podem are far in all the polls from adding the 68 deputies who give the majority in the Parliament, according to the formula defended by the head of the socialist list, Salvador Illa.

The PSC jealously guards the elements that in the campaign can favor the Illa effect to grow. They plan to present a committee of experts on economic and social issues, weak points of the pro-independence governments. In the words of Granados, it is about putting an end to “the confrontation, disloyalty and misrule in Catalonia.” They assure that if they win they will not fall into the errors of Ciudadanos, which in 2017 was the most voted political force in Catalonia and, however, failed to weave political complicities capable of articulating a majority. The unknown they do not clear is who the PSC will join if it becomes the first force in the elections of February 14 next. Esquerra Republicana – the pro-independence political force in favor of an agreement with the common– has assured that, if this situation occurs, he will not make Illa president.

Salvador Illa attended the constitutional demonstration organized on October 8, 2017 against the proclamation of independence in Catalonia. He was the highest representative of the PSC in that march, which had among the speakers Josep Borrell, a member of the Madrid socialist federation of the PSOE.

Now the PSC claims to want to flee from labels and advocates the reunion between Catalans who, in their opinion, has separated the you process. With the entire campaign constrained by the pandemic, the Socialists have established three caravans over which their electoral action will move: the first led by the candidate, the second by Pedro Sánchez and ministers of the central government, and the third by the rest of the candidates. of the lists as well as party leaders. The objective is to reach all corners of Catalonia to capture the tired vote of the you process without the need for it to be radically anti-independence.

“We do not think to waste a minute in reproaches about what happened”, assures the deputy first secretary of the PSC. The PSOE will be fully employed in the campaign and Pedro Sánchez will travel up to five times to Catalonia. While awaiting the ruling of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia on the date of the elections, abstention is one of the great unknowns for some voters who no longer perceive a situation as polarized as in 2017, when participation was around 80%. The participation of the Barcelona belt was one of the elements that raised Ciudadanos as the first force. Now everything is unknown.

In this campaign – as in all, but in this special way – the policy of pacts is in the air. And once the polls are open, perhaps one of the maxims of the Count of Romanones will materialize and it will never ever mean tomorrow.