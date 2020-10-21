October 17 is the holiest day for Peronism. That day, in 1945, the leadership of Juan Domingo Perón was born, the most prominent political figure in Argentine democratic history. Last Saturday, 75 years of that day were completed, during which a multitude of workers managed to get Perón released from the jail in which the very government to which he belonged had locked him up. Peronism, which has returned to rule Argentina since December 10, had scheduled a series of celebrations, real and virtual. The pomps culminated in an act at the union headquarters, which would be led by Alberto Fernández, the president, and Cristina Kirchner, the vice president, and – at the same time – the most powerful figure in Peronism today.

