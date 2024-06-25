In the last few hours A rather strange case is occurring on Steam although not exactly new for the platform, as we will see: a narrative adventure, called The Descendant, is seeing huge player spikes , never seen before. What’s wrong? First of all, it must be said that it is a 2016 game. Furthermore, it did not have a great success. Is it possible that a posthumous rediscovery occurred?

Huge peaks

Incidentally, let’s talk about a maximum peak of 115,832 players (currently above 90,000), with very steep growth, as you can see from the image below. Consider that until June 23, The Descendant recorded maximum daily peaks of just over a thousand people. What happened in the meantime?

The growth of The Descendant recorded by SteamDB

Apparently the surge in players was due to the addition of three cards to sell in the Steam Market, considered particularly attractive. It’s the usual rush for pennies that has led to the success of games like Banana. Something similar had happened in the past with Capcom Arcade Stadium collections, which had huge and sudden spikes in contemporary players. But what is it that favors these titles?

Basically free access. Where Capcom’s collections allow you to play some classic games without paying, The Descendant offers a complete chapter for free. In both cases, just start them and keep them active for a while to unlock the cards. In many cases, contemporary players thrive thanks to software that allows you to reap cards without even playing, such as Idle Master.

Let’s at least hope that, cards aside, someone take the opportunity to play itbecause it’s not a bad game at all.