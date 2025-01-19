Melanoma is one of the most serious forms of skin cancer and its most lethal form. It is a tumor that expands rapidly, and can invade the lymph nodes and blood vessels and attack other organs. It is much more common and deadlier in men than in women.

As in many other cancers, the key is early detection, and there is a little-known symptom of melanoma that manifests in a place that, a priori, could be unusual: the feet.

The reason is that the main cause of melanoma is ultraviolet light from the sun. However, skin experts at the Association of American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) They claim that it is also essential to check the areas that do not receive as much sun exposure, such as the feet, so that the symptoms do not go unnoticed.

The AAD recommends checking the entire bottom of the foot, including the toes, nails, and spaces between the toes, and goes on to say, “Research has shown that a foot injury can increase the risk of developing melanoma. Bob Marleya legendary reggae artist, developed melanoma on his foot.”

According to experts, you should pay attention to:

A vertical line brown or black under the toenail

brown or black under the toenail A spot or growth pinkish red

pinkish red A new spot or growth in a place where you have a wound on your foot

in a place where you have a wound on your foot A rapidly growing mass on the foot especially in the place where you have ever injured your foot

especially in the place where you have ever injured your foot A sore that does not heal on the foot (or sore that heals and comes back)

on the foot (or sore that heals and comes back) A sore that looks like an ulcer diabetic

It is essential to be attentive to a vertical brown or black line under a toenail, as it may look like an injury. Even if you have suffered an injury, it is essential to be aware of it.