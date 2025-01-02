The unknown role of magpies in forest regeneration: “Myths are dismantled that reveal their contribution to seed dispersal”

Recent scientific research has revealed that magpies contribute to forest regeneration in agricultural areas and pastures through the dispersal of acorns in open areas. But they do not do it as was believed until now.

The great spatial memory attributed to these birds plays a secondary role. On the other hand, it has been confirmed that they are capable of developing an effective territorial storage strategy that allows them to have food in winter. In the process, they contribute to the dispersal of seeds.

Loreto Martínez de Baroja is a doctor in Ecology and a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Alcalá (UAH). “Until now it was thought that the recovery of food focused on precise spatial memory and that they knew the exact place where they had hidden it,” but in reality, and after studying the pattern with which magpies work, “what they do “It is to fill relatively small spaces in the landscape and recover the acorns by searching for them randomly within those spaces in winter, the most critical time for birds.”

Lorenzo Pérez Camacho has a doctorate in Biology and is part of the Forest Ecology and Restoration Research Group at the University of Alcala, which has been studying the behavior of birds such as the Eurasian jay and the magpie for more than a decade. “Some myths are dismantled. “We have confirmed that they are territorial birds also in acorn storage and that has implications for forest regeneration.”

Until now it was known that the Eurasian jay is a great disperser of seeds of the genus Quercussuch as oaks, holm oaks, kermes oaks or cork oaks. The research has confirmed that the magpie is also responsible for moving and storing acorns. Its action to provide food provides ecosystem services to man each autumn by allowing forest regeneration naturally. “If they didn’t do it, we would have to do it ourselves, and pay for it.”

Researchers from the University of Alcalá have discovered how the behavior of these birds helps the regeneration of forests. “We are ecologists and we are interested in the interactions between species and their relationship with ecosystems,” says Lorenzo Pérez.

We know that they use territoriality. Each reproductive pair distributes the space in a very defined way and always in relation to the nests. Loreto Martínez de Baroja

— PhD in Ecology

They first worked in the town of Uceda (Guadalajara) for more than four years to study birds on the grounds of a military installation, after signing an agreement with the Ministry of Defense. Later, since 2015 they carried out experiments on the El Carmen farm, near Alcalá de Henares and property of the university.

They have proven that each pair of magpies is capable of hiding between 1,100 and 2,000 acorns each autumn, through monitoring ringed birds. These corvids work together with their breeding partner when storing them, so that, if one of the specimens dies, they believe that the other will be able to recover them. In the farm’s feeders, they installed radio transmitters inside the acorns that were monitored with photo-trapping cameras that have motion sensors.





“We know that they use territoriality. Each reproductive pair distributes the space in a very defined way and always in relation to the nests. They use polygons similar to what we know as a Voronoi diagram, drawing bisectors between the average space of the nests,” explains Loreto Martínez-Baroja. The storage space of each pair of magpies is limited to their territory, which is what they will defend from other specimens of their species.

“We have also confirmed that they all have the same strategies at broad spatial scales, but when we analyze it at a smaller scale, individual differences are seen,” adds the researcher. This has to do with resilience, the ability of each individual to adapt to disturbances that may occur in their territory.

“When we thought that they were not territorial, it was believed that the flow of acorns could go anywhere in their habitat, when in reality it is restricted to their territory, a part of their habitat. The bird that has its territory in the center of the forest will not contribute to the expansion of the forest beyond its edge,” explains Lorenzo Pérez.

Mutualism, a beneficial strategy for birds and trees

The mutualism strategy works between the bird and the tree, in this case the quercineas (genus Quercus). “Each one seeks his own interest, but it is something that works well for both,” says Lorenzo Pérez: the bird obtains food and the small fraction that it does not consume will give rise to seedlings that will regenerate or expand the forest.

It is estimated that 1.5% of the hidden acorns produce a seedling, with an average density of 200 seedlings per hectare, although that does not mean that all of them will come to fruition, the researcher clarifies. The percentage is similar to the densities used in reforestation processes, but the difference is that the magpie does it every year and for free.

What is not said about magpies and corvids in general is that they consume many insects. They prefer animal protein to vegetables and reduce crop pests Lorenzo Pérez Camacho

— doctor in biology

Magpies are part of the group of corvids, which are the largest birds among the passerines. One of their characteristics – that of corvids in general – is their intelligence, comparable to that of great apes, dolphins or elephants.

They are omnivorous and highly adaptable birds that compete for the same trophic resources as humans. That’s why they have a bad reputation. “They are accused of eating the crops or eggs of game species such as partridges. They have been demonized, like the wolf or the fox,” says Lorenzo Pérez Camacho. In reality, he points out, “we hate those who are most like us.”

“What is not said is that corvids in general consume many insects. “They prefer animal protein to vegetables and reduce crop pests” or that, although they consume eggs from other species, they are “assumable” losses in nature, that is, to which these species are evolutionarily adapted.

The trees that provide these nuts, as is also the case with walnuts, almonds or hazelnuts, have this curious but effective way of dispersing their seeds through certain animal species or zoochory, so that new individuals can germinate and establish themselves effectively.





When animals voluntarily transport seeds to store and consume them, we speak of synzoochory. This allows plants to regenerate their habitats and colonize new ones. “We have also verified that, when faced with several tree species in the same area, the tastes of the magpie will lead to one or another type of regeneration in the forest, dispersing and, therefore, favoring more the species that they like the most,” adds Lorenzo Pérez. “We know that they prefer holm oaks to gall oaks.”

This also happens when choosing a larger or smaller acorn. “We believe that they prefer to hide the largest acorns, while they discard the small ones, although they open them to eat them. This also means making a natural selection that will influence the acorn size of future trees. This is what we call coevolution.”

Pedro Villar, Salvador Rebollo, Jesús Ángel Cuevas and José María Rey, among other scientists, have also collaborated in this project and their work has given rise to new lines of research.

Now they plan to study the acorn-dispersing behavior of other corvid species such as the crow, with the same methodology. On the other hand, they will work on the dispersal by corvids of other tree species such as the carballo oak and the cork oak in the forests of Galicia.