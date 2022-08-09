The Argentine women’s soccer team is going through a great moment of form, after achieving third place in the last Copa América that was played in Colombia and qualified for the 2023 World Cup that will be played in Australia and New Zealand.
One of the great figures that the team led by Germán Portanova has is Florencia Bon Segundo, who also plays for Madrid CFF of the First Women’s Division of Spain, and in dialogue with Super Deportivo Radio revealed an unknown gesture by Lionel Andrés Messi with all the campus, which is already viral on social networks.
“I know Leo, we shared a lunch before going to the last World Cup (France 2019). They went to the Copa América and we went to the World Cup”the 29-year-old soccer player began.
“What surprised me the most was that he was the only one who stayed to take the photos with all. Everyone started making smoke bombs (laughs) and he was the only one who stayed to take a picture with each of us. And that’s incredible, because you say ‘he takes one or two photos and leaves’ and He was the only one who stayed.”he added, with a smile on his face.
“The night before I was thinking, ‘What am I going to say to Messi? He is my idol ‘and then I got to have him in front of me and I got a’ Thank you ‘For me it was a thank you in general, for football and for Argentina. He represents us so well where he goes. There is nothing more to add about that boy. he is the best in the world”, she finished, practically excited.
