Gloria Chazaro in an image spread on social networks.

It was all applause for Lieutenant Gloria Cházaro Berriel, when, three years ago now, she became the first woman to command a Navy ship in Mexico. Dozens of media outlets wrote about her work, her precocity, her brilliance. The Secretary of the Navy, Rafael Ojeda, sent her a letter extolling her career. “You are the prow of an entire genre,” the admiral wrote, “a clear display of honor, duty, loyalty, and patriotism.” But all that hubbub, the pride of a nation, became silent last month when Cházaro was found dead at her parents’ house in Veracruz, hanging from a cable tied to the stairs. She was 29 years old.

Unofficially, the authorities spoke of a suicide. They slipped their theory in local media and let the course of the days cool the case. It was not even known whether or not there was an investigation into what happened. The Secretary of the Navy, so lavish in praise for the lieutenant, did not say a word about her death. The Cházaro Berriel family chose discretion, just like the young woman’s environment. But in informal conversations and messages exchanged in the civil and naval spheres, they suspected that her death actually hid a different story, marked by the discussions that the young woman had with her partner hours before her death.

Her friends present Lieutenant Cházaro as a cheerful person, with many plans for the future. To all the people around her who were consulted about her, both in the civil and military spheres, she is surprised by the suicide hypothesis. Daniel Santander, who shared a flat with her in Mexico City and studied the same master’s degree in the United Kingdom, explains that Cházaro wanted to get her civil seaman’s license. “We never had any kind of suicide alert,” he says. Cházaro’s older brother, Eduardo, remembers that she planned to visit him at the end of the year in Canada, where he was going to move in with his wife.

A friend from years ago in the Secretary of the Navy says that her feminist activism was constant in networks. A few months ago, she recounts, she had created a private group on Facebook, “Information that cures violet color”, where she shared reflections on gender roles or machismo within the Navy. Another friend, Paola Schietekat, classmate of the master’s degree in England, adds that Cházaro never lost face to problems. “She would jokingly tell me, ‘we have to profit from our suffering,’ she was very sarcastic,” she says.

Gloria Chazaro on the Bonampak ship. SEMAR

Interviews with these and other people around them show a growing annoyance with the authorities. The Veracruz Prosecutor’s Office is keeping an investigation into Cházaro’s death open, but has not reported any progress in weeks. As EL PAÍS has learned, the investigations are in charge of an office of the unit in Fortín de las Flores, where Cházaro’s parents live, and not of the regional unit specialized in femicide cases, which operates in the neighboring city From Cordoba.

This newspaper contacted the agency to find out the reason for the above, as well as to find out the status of the investigations. Cházaro died in the early hours of Saturday June 10 to Sunday June 11. His body arrived at the Córdoba morgue hours later and in just one day, the investigators, led by prosecutor Clarisa Tapia Uría, had the necropsy study on their table. A month later, however, the family has not heard from him. A source close to the investigation points out that the investigations carried out so far show that the suicide hypothesis is consistent with the accumulated expert results, although they do not rule out other lines of investigation. The same source also points out that the femicide protocols have been applied in the investigations.

Whether it is a suicide or a murder, eyes are on Cházaro’s partner, Captain Octavio Capetillo, a Navy helicopter pilot who, at least until a few weeks ago, worked at the Mexico City airport. Capetillo disappeared from the map after the death of the lieutenant and his family has not heard from him again. This newspaper has contacted the Secretary of the Navy through various spokespersons. He even sent a battery of questions via email on Saturday, but has received no response.

a difficult story

Cházaro and Captain Capetillo had known each other for nine years, when the lieutenant graduated from the Naval Academy. They dated for a while, but Cházaro decided to end the relationship when he found out that Capetillo was married and expecting a child. They did not see each other for years. In between, Cházaro bet on his career. He rose from first master to lieutenant of corvette and then to lieutenant of frigate. In 2018 he moved to the United Kingdom, with a scholarship from the British Government in its Chevening program, for leaders of the future.

Life smiled on the woman. Upon returning from England, in 2019, the Navy assigned her to Mazatlán, in Sinaloa, one of the favorite ports for sailors. She there she became the second commander of the coastal patrol ARM Bonampak. Months later, the naval hierarchy required Cházaro’s boss for another position and the lieutenant became the ship’s commander, a situation never seen before. Cházaro was the first woman in the history of the Navy in command of a ship, a 43-meter-long ship, launched three years earlier.

But Cházaro wanted more. In July 2021, he began to study a specialty in Naval Command at the Center for Higher Naval Studies (CESNAV) in Mexico City. Her accomplishments at ARM Bonampak were opening her way up the hierarchy of the Secretary of the Navy, and she wanted to be prepared. But it was also there that she met Capetillo again, who just began to study a specialty at the same time as her. Over time they went out again. Capetillo told her that he was going to get a divorce and Gloria believed him.

The sailors commanded by Chazaro on the Coast Guard ship Bonampak. SEMAR

The lieutenant finished her specialty in August 2022 and the Secretary of the Navy sent her to a base near Puerto Cortés, in Baja California, a destination other than Mazatlán, smaller, with older ships and little projection. “A punishing port,” says one of her friends, consulted for the preparation of this report. Cházaro would be the second commander of the very old ship Aguascalientes.

It was an uncomfortable destination, moreover, for other reasons. During his months there, Cházaro denounced harassment from his superior on the ship, a situation reflected in the messages he posted in his Facebook group and in his personal profile. In a message posted in December, he wrote: “Sometimes, as a sailor, much is still unknown about how things are run. Do not be intimidated, I will gladly support you in any process. For those of us who had to experience the brave, we already know how to handle certain things to find justice and peace”.

compromise and end

Also in December, Cházaro and Capetillo got engaged. The lieutenant announced the link on her Facebook page in early January. In April, the two spent a month together in Mexico City. Cházaro had formally denounced the case of harassment and the Secretary of the Navy sent him to call the capital. They rented an apartment in Tlalpan, in the south of the city. In June, the other brother of the lieutenant, Alberto, a sailor like her, with whom she also shared a destination in Baja California, became her father. The lieutenant asked for a few days’ leave to go meet her nephew, who was with her sister-in-law, in the Port of Veracruz.

Gloria Cházaro arrived at the port between Thursday the 8th and Friday the 9th of June. She visited the newborn and was with her mother, who had come down from Fortín de las Flores to meet her grandson. She then she took the path to the mountain. In Fortín there was her father, her brother Eduardo and his wife. That same Friday, late at night, Capetillo arrived. Apparently the plan was to celebrate the engagement. “They had plans to get married next year. In fact, my sister was already looking at the living room, the church and so on”, says Eduardo.

On Saturday, the five of them went to have dinner at a bar-restaurant near their house, in the Santa Leticia neighborhood. Eduardo took them there because the establishment belonged to a friend of his who had also asked him to help him that night with the tables. He was short-staffed. Dinner started lively. Eduardo and his wife talked about the move to Canada, scheduled for August. But immediately everything went wrong. Encouraged by her brother, Gloria told of the three-month leave that she would request from the Navy to visit them. But Capetillo, who was more than 20 years older than his partner, was upset.

“She had already been talking to him, for a long time, telling him to go, to go, and he always said yes,” says Eduardo, “but when my sister began to see all the paperwork and so on, he he backed down, and told him that he was not going to go anymore ”, he adds. The discussion continued with the same wedding. Cházaro reproached Capetillo that, although he assured him that he had divorced, he had never shown him a paper that confirmed it. And given the background, he could still be married without her knowing.

“Dinner ended and he suddenly left. It would be around 8.30 or 9.00″, continues the brother. “We stayed there. Actually, Carito was happy, ”she adds, using the family name of the lieutenant, whose full name was Gloria Carolina. “She continued living together, singing, dancing. I still talked to her and she told me that she was going to end her relationship with him. Because he always said one thing and in the end it was another, that he didn’t give her her place and that she no longer wanted to continue with that relationship. She did not tell me sad, she told me normal, determined, ”she details.

At about 11:00 p.m., Gloria, her father, and sister-in-law walked back to the house. Eduardo stayed to help his friend. When they arrived, they found Capetillo at the door of the house. They went in together. Capetillo went upstairs. When the two of them were together, they occupied her brother Alberto’s room, but that night, Gloria Cházaro preferred to stay in her room, on the ground floor. Her sister-in-law also went upstairs, to Eduardo’s bedroom. The father stayed in her room, on the ground floor. “The next thing is when I arrived,” says Eduardo. “It was around 1:30 or so. I found her hanging there. Capetillo was no longer in the house.”

Eduardo says that he sent a message to Capetillo that same night, telling him that his sister was dead. “He replied, ‘don’t tell me that.’ But he didn’t say anything else. I don’t know if he was still here in Fortín or where he was, ”says Eduardo. The brother says that the security camera of some neighbors shows how Capetillo leaves the house at about 00:40 and leaves. Nobody in the house found out anything until Eduardo arrived at 1:30.

Between him and his father they took down Gloria’s body from the stairs. The agents of the Prosecutor’s Office who arrived at the scene later say that there, next to the inert body of the woman, they found two cell phones, a ring and a cable. Gloria had a neck injury, a hard, incomplete groove. She also fractures in her vertebrae.

Family and friends watched over Lieutenant Gloria Cházaro on Sunday at the Vélez funeral home in Córdoba. On Monday, she was buried in the neighboring city of Orizaba. A friend of the woman, a partner in the Navy, was at her funeral: “Nobody spoke, people just cried, it was like too much shock for everyone. There were about 40 people and Capetillo was not there. In a message posted on Facebook the following Wednesday, her mother, who is also called Gloria, wrote: “Carito was a being of light and he went to shine very high. I am sure that those who knew her truly know who she is and that she would never hurt herself”.

