Sheriff Tiraspol, from Moldova, surprised the world two seasons ago in the Champions League, by beating the almighty Real Madrid as a visitor, at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium (1-2).

The Moldovan team had two Colombian players in its starting lineup at that time, central defender Danilo Arboleda and forward Frank Castañeda.

None of them are part of the team anymore. Arboleda plays for Al Ahli, from Qatar, while Castañeda is with Radomiak Radom, from Poland. But now, another Colombian had his happy moment with the Sheriff’s shirt.

This is the central defender Cristian Camilo Tovar, who this Thursday scored Sheriff’s partial equalizer in their game against José Mourinho’s Roma, in the group stage of the Europa League.

Tovar grabbed a rebound to beat goalkeeper Mile Svilar and make it 1-1. Before, an own goal by Gaby Kiki put the Italians ahead and then, Romelu Lukaku scored the winning goal.

This has been Cristian Tovar’s career

Tovar is 25 years old and made his professional debut with the Deportes Tolima shirt in 2017. He only played three league games with the vinotinto y oro, before moving to Deportivo Pasto in 2019.

He started as a substitute and only played one game in the campaign that took Pasto to the final of the 2019-I League, but then he earned his place and ended up as a starter until the middle of this year.

Tovar made the jump to Moldova in the middle of the year and has already played four games in the Moldovan League, with one goal scored. He did it on August 20, in the 5-0 against Dacia.

