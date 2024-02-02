Fluminense begins to prepare the defense of the Copa Libertadores champion title, which it achieved for the first time in its history in 2023, beating Boca Juniors in the final at the Maracaná stadium.

The Brazilian club relied on the Argentine's scoring talent Germán Ezequiel Cano, with a great past in Colombia with Deportivo Pereira and, above all, with Independiente Medellín. Cano was the Libertadores' top scorer, with 13 goals.

Colombian Jhon Arias also had an outstanding performance, who contributed two goals and three assists on the way to the continental title. In addition, the former Patriotas, Llaneros, América and Santa Fe player won the Bronze Ball in the Club World Cup, in which Fluminense lost the final against Manchester City (4-0).

Jan Franc Lucumí, the new Colombian of Fluminense

Now, Fluminense is reinforced with another Colombian to try to repeat the good experience it has had with Arias. The name is unknown, even in his country of origin.

Attacker Jan Franc Lucumí was announced by Fluminense as a new member of their squad to face the Libertadores, the Paulista championship and the Brazilian championship.

Lucumí is a bet on the future. He is only 19 years old (he was born on February 19, 2004 in Cali). He was trained in the Boca Juniors club from that city and there he has developed his entire career.

He made his professional debut on August 8, 2021, in the game that Boca tied at home 0-0 with Real Santander. He has played 78 games with that squad, including a promotion tournament and the Colombia Cup, and has scored eight goals.

Lucumí was part of the process of the Colombia U-20 National Team that played in the South American category at home last year, but he was not on the final roster for that tournament, nor did he go to the World Cup in Argentina.

He will be the third Colombian player in the Fluminense squad for this season. In addition to Arias, the club has winger Yony González, who returned in the middle of last year after four years, in which he played for Corinthians, Los Angeles Galaxy, Ceará, Deportivo Cali and Portimonense.

