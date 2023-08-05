Undated image of Concha Méndez (1898-1986), especially known for her poetic work.

“It is as if Hempel were trying to exhaust the repertoire of experiences and tasks that women can carry out in Western societies at the moment”, writes Patricio Pron in his review of our book of the week, complete stories, by Amy Hempel. “Its protagonists are somewhat candid, cruel, meticulous, supportive, incoherent and profoundly lucid, fragile and very strong; they are distressed or just feel alone; they want to start over and usually do so shortly before finishing what they were doing a moment before. Seix Barral now recovers in one volume all the stories of the American writer (Chicago, 1951), one of the greats among American storytellers who has never fallen into the temptation of the novel.

Another outstanding book in this issue is my stupid ideas, by Bernardo Zannoni, a cruel fable in which animals with human behavior are nothing like those in Disney or Pixar movies. “The author introduces us to an animal world of pure instinct, death, fear and survival where hunger makes you sell your young or eat them, where murder and oblivion are intimate friends and in which compassion, remorse or pity they are humanoid luxuries, of someone who is no longer almost an animal and yes, a god”, writes Carlos Zanón in his review dedicated to this story starring Archy, a lame weasel sold by his mother to a usurer fox, who is looking for transcend while surviving in the midst of desolation.

They complete this week in babelia the reviews of two books in which the word merges with the cinema: Cinematographby Andrés Carranque de Ríos, and Story of a Taxi, from Concha Mendez; a book, I need to know about your life todayin which the Ecuadorian journalist Sabrina Duque develops the profiles of nine myths from Brazil and Portugal; A pike in Flanders. Spain’s footprint in the European Union, in which Javier Elorza ― former ambassador to the EU between 1994 and 2000 ― explains the efforts that Spain made to defend its interests in Brussels; and complete essays IIIthe third volume that completes all the thought work of Edgar Allan Poe, a compilation of texts that reveals an analytical author, faithful in writing to the rigor of a mathematical problem and who did not understand outbursts of inspiration.

The ambassador to the EU between 1994 and 2000 describes the progress achieved for Spain based on long and tough negotiations in Brussels. Criticism of Manuel V. Gómez. The Ecuadorian journalist gathers in one volume profiles of unique characters from the culture or society of Portugal and Brazil. Criticism by Antonio Sáez Delgado.

