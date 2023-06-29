Dina Mahmoud (Washington, London)

At a time when the latest opinion polls in the United States indicate that the chances of the two rivals, Democratic President Joe Biden and his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, are close to winning the next presidential race if each represents his party in it, American analytical circles do not rule out that voters prefer to choose a third person to enter the house. White, outside the traditional circle, which includes prominent politicians from the two major parties.

In parallel with estimates that both Biden and Trump enjoy the support of about 40% of potential voters, a survey conducted by media in Washington revealed that at least a quarter of Americans, or 23% of them, prefer to witness the elections scheduled for November next year. A competition different from the one that took place between these two men in 2020, and ended with the victory of the democratic politician.

The list of politicians mentioned by the respondents in this regard includes Joe Manchin, a member of the Senate for the Democratic Party, who was reported last year that he might announce his defection from the party, as he himself had previously hinted at the beginning of this year, about the possibility of his candidacy against Biden, in the elections. introductory.

The list also includes Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, who was a former member of the House of Representatives for the Republican Party, and she adopts anti-Trump tendencies within her party, and she was a member of a parliamentary committee that investigated the accusations against the former Republican president, Regarding the storming of Congressional headquarters, following the announcement of the results of the recent presidential elections.

Although American analysts indicated that the entry of Manchin, Cheney, or others into the competition arena, it may be in the interest of the candidate opposite either of them, some experts said, in statements published by the British newspaper “The Times”, that the divisions and continuous fluctuations in the political arena in the United States , may open the door to the possibility of any of the potential unknown candidates achieving a surprise in the presidential elections.

Experts point out in this regard that these divisions led to the results of the race for the White House since 1988 being decided by a majority of no more than 52%, with the sole exception of the 2008 poll, when Barack Obama won the presidency, with a support rate close to 53% at the time.