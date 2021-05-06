Egan Bernal appears in all the pools to win the next Giro d’Italia. The winner of the 2019 Tour will try at the head of Ineos to sign up his second big and before the test begins this Saturday, only the name of Simon Yates (BikeExchange), winner of La Vuelta 2018, appears at the same level as that of the Colombian, while other applicants such as Evenepoel, Buchmann, Vlasov, Almeida or the Spanish Mikel Landa and Marc Soler seem a step below.

However, the formidable Colombian cyclist has several unknowns around him. On the one hand, the logic doubts that surrounds a cyclist who has never participated in the Italian event, with all its peculiarities. But the main one he has been in charge of unveiling: his physical condition. “It will all depend on how my back responds. If all goes well, I will focus on the general classification and the battle for the pink jersey “, he assures in an interview in Gazzetta dello Sport.

Bernal has not competed since March 16, when Tirreno Adriatico finished fourth. In his 18 days of competition, he has produced good performances that have made us think that the recovery from the injury that made him leave the 2020 Tour is on the right track. Since then it has been preparing in Colombia to reach 100%. “I’m impatient. It’s my first Giro and it’s a lot of excitement. I can’t wait. I think my back is improving. After the Tirreno-Adriatico I was able to train well at altitude in Colombia and I hope to be in good shape from the start of the Giro. I still feel something on my backbut things have improved. I hope he lasts in the Giro. “

And it is that among the range of aspiring theorists, that of Ineos is one of those who apparently do not arrive in fullness, with perhaps even more radical cases such as that of Remco Evenepoel, who has not worn a number since his serious accident at the 2020 Giro de Lombardia, or a Vincenzo Nibali who suffered a broken wrist when he was getting ready for the big one. Unknowns that will begin to be revealed this Saturday, since the Giro 2021 starts with a prologue that will leave the first conclusions.