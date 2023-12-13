The TikTok account @aeropuertosuruguay shared a video where They explain the place and the way he sleeps the flight crew. They emphasize that when it comes to a long trip, The staff has a private space to rest. The video shows that this is accessed by opening a hidden door in the space designated for the crew.

When traveling by plane, there are many issues that remain hidden from ordinary passengers. Despite the large number of trips carried out daily, many are unaware of some basic issues of aircraft logistics. One of them is the private room that the flight attendants have.

The private room used by flight attendants during long flights

This is accessed by stairs that go up to some beds, which are divided by a curtain. Each of these special rooms has blankets, plugs and its own air.

So far, the recording already has more than 1,000,000 views, and 50,000 likes, in addition to two hundred comments among which Internet users express their astonishment at this revelation. “Are the planes that big?”, “I thought they slept on the stairs”, “They sleep better than the passengers” and “The pilot doesn't rest at all?” were some of the comments that users left on this space.

However, many others show their concern, since they consider it a small place. “I get claustrophobic just by looking at it,” “I'm dying from a claustrophobic attack,” “I was out of breath just looking at it,” and “my claustrophobia doesn't allow me to be a stewardess” were some responses in that sense.

The account to which this video belongs stands out for uploading content about what happens at Uruguay's airports; from family reunions, to intercepting people to carry out various dynamics, as well as informative content about aviation.