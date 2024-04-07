Cairo (Al-Ittihad)

The League of Arab States said yesterday that the collapse of the health system in the Gaza Strip portends a major health disaster, the spread of diseases and epidemics, and a major famine that threatens the lives of thousands.

This came in a statement by the Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, Head of the Social Affairs Sector, Ambassador Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, on the occasion of World Health Day, which falls on April 7th of each year.

The statement condemned the Israeli army's targeting of hospitals and health facilities and the targeting of medical personnel. It also denounced the continued prevention of humanitarian aid access, which increases the risk of health and humanitarian conditions, indicating that this matter will have devastating effects on the health of mothers, children and the elderly.

The statement said, “On the day of celebration of World Health Day under the slogan (My Health is My Right) for the year 2024, the World Health Organization and everyone have the responsibility to continue to shed light on the unprecedented health and humanitarian catastrophe that the Palestinian people are suffering in the Gaza Strip, and to warn of the catastrophic health consequences.”