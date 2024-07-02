Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The UAE Universities team is participating in the World University Powerlifting Championship in Estonia, which will be held from July 23 to 27. The team includes 11 players from the country’s university champions to represent the team in this championship, and they are participating in 7 weight competitions (47, 52, 59, 66, 74, 93, 120 kg).

Ali Misri Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Sports Federation for School and University Education Institutions, stressed the keenness of His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education and Chairman of the Sports Federation for School and University Education Institutions, and Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Secretary-General of the Federation, on the participation of school and university teams in these international forums and achieving the best results that will lead them to the podiums.

Al Dhaheri added: The team includes a distinguished group of players, and the preparations were good for participating in this major international event. We have great confidence in their high levels and achieving positive results, in addition to gaining new experiences in such international championships, which attract the elite in “physical strength” from universities around the world.

Al Dhaheri revealed that the UAE will host the World University Powerlifting Championship in July 2026, a championship included in the agenda of the International University Sports Federation. The country was awarded the hosting contract after the impressive success it achieved in hosting the Asian University Powerlifting Championship last August, and our players achieved many first places in various weights.