University of Turin, the decision to interrupt relations with Israel is a coincidence

The University of Turin ended up at the center of the media storm for the decision to boycott Israel. The University's decision was taken following an actual consultation blitz of student collectivesall sided with Gaza. The theme – we read in Il Giornale – is always the war in the Middle East, unleashed by Hamas with the attack on 7 October 2023 against Israeli civilians. Yet to be in the crosshairs of the students of extreme left And only Israel's reaction. And so on with the requests of boycott to the detriment of the universities of the Jewish State, which they also represent a world avant-garde in various research fields. In Turin the blitz of the student associations Cambiare Rotta and Progetto Palestina took place it worked. In fact after the occupation and the interruption of a meeting of the Academic Senate surrender has arrived.

The University of the Piedmontese capital has decided that will not participate in the 2024 tender for the scientific cooperation with Israel. The boycott was voted by a majority of the Academic Senate, which deemed it inappropriate to continue collaboration with Israeli universities, in light of developments in the war in Gaza. But the most serious thing is that the no to Israel's universities was inspired by the collectives. Stefano reacts Parisi, president of the SetteOTTO association, created to affirm Israel's right to defend itself and to counter anti-Semitism. For Parisi – and Il Giornale reports it – the decision by the University of Turin “is very serious and disturbing and takes us back to a distant past that we would never want to relive.”