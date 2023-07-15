The University of Sharjah Admissions Department has announced the continuity of accepting new students wishing to enroll in bachelor’s programs for the first semester, fall 2023/2024, in the various faculties of the university, including Sharia and Islamic Studies, Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Engineering, Sciences, Business Administration, Law, Communication, Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Fine Arts and Design, and Computing and Informatics, based on an assessment of their academic qualifications and teaching potential for academic programmes.

The university offers 127 accredited academic programs in various disciplines, which are 57 bachelor’s programs, 50 master’s programs, 17 doctoral programs, and 3 postgraduate diploma programs. The number of students studying at the university in various levels of bachelor’s, diploma and postgraduate studies is more than 18,500 male and female students belonging to more than 98 nationalities, and the number of graduates has so far exceeded 40 thousand graduates from all over the world, and it employs 730 faculty members from 50 different nationalities.

Among the most prominent new academic programs offered by the university are the Bachelor of Law in English, the Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity Engineering, and the Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Informatics. The university also grants discounts of up to 50% for outstanding students in high school, and scholarships of up to 50% in programs of the Faculty of Science such as: chemistry, applied physics, petroleum geosciences and remote sensing, and mathematics, in addition to scholarships in medical programs and health sciences for citizens The United Arab Emirates, in partnership with many entities such as the Emirates Health Services Corporation, and the Nafes Program.

The Director of the University’s Admissions Department, Aisha Bu Khater, confirmed that the admissions department is directly responsible for everything related to the admission of students to the various colleges of the university and the various academic programs they offer, responding to their inquiries, and providing many services to them, and indicated that the admissions process is still ongoing. For all university programs until August 17, 2023, except for medical colleges.

The administration continues to receive applications for admission according to an organized and smooth mechanism for the next semester, and it is always seeking to develop the programs and systems used in it to keep pace with the era of technology, which contributes to improving the work mechanism and simplifying all procedures related to admission, adding that you can visit the university’s website www.sharjah .ac.ae or call 600 522 251 to learn more information about the available majors and to view admission requirements.





