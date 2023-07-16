The University of Sharjah Admissions Department announced the continuity of accepting new students wishing to enroll in undergraduate programs for the first semester, fall 2023/24, in the various colleges of the university, based on the evaluation of their academic qualifications and educational capabilities for academic programs.

The university grants discounts of up to 50% for outstanding students in high school, and scholarships of up to 50% in the programs of the College of Science, such as: chemistry, applied physics, petroleum geosciences and remote sensing, and mathematics, in addition to scholarships in medical programs and health sciences for citizens The country is in partnership with many entities, such as the Emirates Health Services Corporation and the Nafes programme.