The College of Law at the University of Sharjah, in cooperation with the Research Institute for Humanities and Social Sciences, organized a legal symposium entitled “Illuminations on the amendments to the French Civil Code of 2016 and how to benefit from them in the laws of Arab countries.”

The symposium was attended by Dr. Faker Al-Gharaibeh, Director of the Research Institute for Humanities and Social Sciences, Dr. Adnan Sarhan, Acting Dean of the College of Law, and a number of graduate students and interested researchers. The symposium was held in the hybrid system that allowed participation remotely and in person.

The symposium included a scientific session moderated by Dr. Saleh Al-Lahibi, Head of the Private Law Department, in which Dr. Mahmoud Fayyad, Associate Professor of Civil Law at the College of Law, participated in discussing the topic “The extent to which French law in its amendments is affected by the trends of English law in regulating the penalties resulting from non-implementation of a contract.”

Dr. Muammar Bin Taria, Assistant Professor of Civil Law at the College of Law, participated in presenting the topic “The Concept of Economic Coercion in Light of the Reform of the French Civil Code: The New and the Old.” Dr. Adnan Sarhan, Professor of Civil Law at the College of Law, also participated in presenting a topic on “The most important amendments that occurred to the provisions of concluding contracts.” The contract is pursuant to the Decree amending the French Civil Code of February 10, 2016 and the law ratifying it in 2018.”