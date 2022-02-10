Sharjah (Union)

The University of Sharjah, Khorfakkan City Branch, organized a symposium entitled “Hearing Impairment and Communication Methods” in cooperation with Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Khorfakkan Branch, presented by the educational supervisor Khitam Shehda Abu Sultan, within the framework of spreading awareness and informative culture regarding methods of communication and dealing with people with disabilities. audio in the community.

The symposium included an explanation of the concept and features of sign language and its importance through communication, expression, psychological stress, social relations and getting rid of fear.

The symposium dealt with the causes of hereditary hearing impairment, ways to prevent hearing impairment, the resulting social, linguistic and academic problems, the means used to provide persons with hearing aids and areas of communication with the hearing impaired person, whether by manual method such as sign language and the finger alphabet or oral method such as lip reading, and training. auditory and holistic method of comprehensive communication.

The symposium was attended by Dr. Abdullah Al-Mughni, Deputy Assistant Rector for Branch Affairs in Khorfakkan, members of the administrative and teaching staff and students. The symposium witnessed a wide interaction among the attendees, and several discussions, dialogues and realistic examples were presented.