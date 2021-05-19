Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The University of Sharjah ranked first at the state level and eighth at the level of Arab universities in the field of research production on the “Covid-19” virus, while it came in the 44th place in the world in the number of publications on this “pandemic”, according to one of the studies recently published in the magazine “Globalization” and Health, which worked on the classification of universities and countries according to the research conducted in the field of “Covid-19”.

Dr. Hamid Majoul Al-Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah, said: Since the beginning of the pandemic, the university has been working on many research projects in the Research Institute for Medicine and Health Sciences related to the “Covid-19” virus, such as a research project that works on the use of bioinformatics and engineering mathematics followed by biological verification in the laboratory. And in vivo to decode the code and the partial mechanism of this pandemic infection in the respiratory system, a project to develop a new biosensor to detect the “SARS-Covid-5” protein, and a project to develop new treatments to treat this “pandemic” by targeting the SARS protein, as well as developing new methods and methods for diagnosing This virus is through saliva and other means, and this research comes in cooperation with many universities, hospitals and international institutions to complete it and develop it into future treatments.