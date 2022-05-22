The Association for the Improvement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE) in Florida, USA, ranked the University of Sharjah in the gold category in the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System (STARS), a global classification that measures the sustainability performance of universities in a pluralistic and comprehensive manner and how to translate this vision into Measurable goals at the campus level.

Thus, the University of Sharjah becomes the first in the Arab world to obtain a gold rating for its achievements in the field of sustainability.

The Association for the Improvement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE) classified the 1085 universities that advanced to this classification at the level of universities in the world, representing 40 countries. The fields are: academia, community partnership, resource management, planning and management, innovation and leadership.

For his part, the President of the University of Sharjah, Dr. Humaid Majul Al Nuaimi, confirmed that the University of Sharjah has worked to pay attention to the areas of sustainable development, adhere to clean environment standards, and support sustainability projects in it to address environmental challenges, as part of its response to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member The Supreme Council of the Union, Ruler of Sharjah and founder of the University of Sharjah, and this interest continued in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, which aims to make the University of Sharjah a regional and global reference for excellence in sustainability and to raise awareness among individuals and segments of society of the importance of the concept of sustainability and its components in various fields.

For his part, the Director of the Sustainability Office at the University of Sharjah, Dr. Imad Al-Seyouf, expressed his thanks to all those who contributed to preparing the file of the University of Sharjah to participate in this classification under the supervision and guidance of the Vice President for Scientific Research and Graduate Studies, Dr. Muammar Al-Tayeb, stressing that the establishment of the Sustainability Office in The University of Sharjah since 2017, has had a significant impact in promoting awareness of sustainability issues and promoting a culture of sustainability among students, staff, faculty members, as well as the local community through the implementation of many environmental initiatives and the organization of various awareness campaigns and programs inside and outside the university campus, in addition to establishing sustainability departments affiliated to this The office and to enhance its effective role in the university’s excellence in various fields of sustainability in an effort to be a global model in the field of sustainability and innovation.



