The University of Sharjah has maintained its first place in the United Arab Emirates for the sixth year in a row in the international ranking of universities “UI Green Metric 2022”, which ranks and evaluates universities worldwide in the field of sustainable development and adherence to clean environment standards. A new achievement added to the university’s record, the University of Sharjah was ranked this year among the top 100 universities in the world in the field of sustainability.

The Director of the University of Sharjah, Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, said: “The university has maintained its first rank at the level of state universities for the sixth year in a row, in addition to joining, according to the results of this year’s classification, the top 100 universities in the world, by advancing 38 ranks compared to the results of last year, to become in the center. 81 globally, and also advanced in the same classification at the regional levels, as the university ranked second at the level of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, ranked third at the level of the Arab world and fifth at the level of the Middle East countries.