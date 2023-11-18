The University of Sharjah signed a memorandum of understanding with the Emirates Astronomical Society with the aim of exchanging experiences and joint cooperation in the field of astronomy and space technology.

The memorandum was signed on behalf of the university by its director, Dr. Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi, and on behalf of the association by His Excellency Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Association’s Board of Directors, in the presence of His Excellency Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, and a number of scientists and participants in the activities of the 14th Arab Conference of the Arab Union for Space and Astronomy Sciences, which the university recently hosted, along with a number of Member of the teaching and administrative staff at the University of Sharjah and the Sharjah Academy for Space and Astronomy Science and Technology.

This partnership aims to exchange regional knowledge between the university and the association in several areas to serve the community and advance the level of research and science, in addition to enhancing the exchange of regional knowledge within the scope of common goals between the two parties and joint work in preparing and implementing scientific cultural programs and activities in the field of space and astronomy and cooperation in conducting scientific research and studies. And astronomical observation, in addition to organizing events and issuing joint educational and cultural materials in areas of common interest.