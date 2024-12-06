The University of Santiago abandons its profiles on X because it considers that the social network promotes racism and misogyny

The University of Santiago de Compostela (USC), the main university in Galicia and in which some 25,000 students are enrolled, has decided to abandon all its institutional accounts on the social network X, formerly Twitter. The reason, “the drift experienced by the platform in recent months”, which in the opinion of the institution’s faculty leads to “polarization replacing dialogue and racism, misogyny and attacks on diversity of thought are permanent” . The main USC account on X has almost 22,000 followers.

In the wake of some relevant media – the English newspaper Guardian or the catalan newspaper The Vanguard– and numerous individual users of greater or lesser relevance, the Galician university dissociates itself from the application owned by the right-wing tycoon, and future member of Donald Trump’s government, Elon Musk. “The generation of toxic content that leads to misinformation and that is being viralized by algorithms that decide which users they give voice to,” he explains in a statement also released through the social network itself, “as well as the proliferation of bots that feed These trends have turned the platform into a space where essential democratic elements such as human rights are constantly attacked with impunity.”

Sixty-five members of the faculty voted in favor of the decision, 15 against and 10 blank.