A token, distributed free of charge by the secretariat of the University of Padua to anyone belonging to the student community who requests it, will make it possible to collect a sanitary napkin from the dispensers installed in all 32 campuses of the university: the decision, arrived yesterday by the Academic Senate at the urging of the students of the University Union, it marks the arrival point of the experimentation started in 2021 in the departments of Statistics and Mathematics, which had received wide consensus. The dispensers will be placed outside the bathrooms by the end of the academic year. “A historic victory for our association, for years we have been denouncing the absurdity of the cost of these basic necessities, finally the University of Padua also takes a stand”, says Domenico Amico, coordinator of Studenti Per Udu Padova and member of the Academic Senate . “Shortly after the 2020 student elections we brought the discussion to the University bodies, but the issue stalled. With the change of governance, we resumed discussions with the new Pro-Rector for Welfare and the Pro-Rector for Budget, obtaining the allocation of the funds necessary to install a distributor in each department”.

There was also a negotiation on the positioning of the distributors. “We insisted that they not turn out to be transclusive, a real risk with their placement in women’s bathrooms. In the same way, being able to withdraw the tokens independently, without having to go to the secretariat to request them, would protect the privacy of those who need them”, explains Anna Tesi, student representative on the Board of Directors with Udu Padova. “The sense of having free sanitary napkin dispensers in neutral spaces has a clear political meaning: menstruation is still stigmatized, hence our decision to make the dispensers highly visible. Furthermore, even if sanitary pads are no longer taxed as luxury goods, they are still a costly expense. Instead, being able to use it for free in places of education sends an important message: the University we want must be an inclusive and fair place”. From the National Council of the student association Alessia Conti launches an appeal to the government: “We ask the Minister of University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini, to be the spokesperson for our requests in the Government’s action: these health devices should be free and guaranteed in places of education and work first of all. The current government is headed by the first female Prime Minister, but will she really be able to fight against this stigma and gender inequality?”.