The University of Murcia (UMU) aligns itself with the position expressed by Crue Spanish Universities (CRUE) on the presence of the university entrance exams, guaranteeing the safety of those who participate in them. For this reason, the UMU asks that the personnel who participate in the organization of the tests “be included in the vaccination strategy and can receive the corresponding doses before the tests are carried out.”

CRUE, which this Thursday issued a press release, has held working meetings in recent months with the Ministries of Education and Vocational Training and Universities to set the model and criteria for the University entrance exam for the academic year 2021- 2022.

As explained by the Conference, as a result of these negotiations, educational institutions, in collaboration with universities, have decided that, taking into account the health emergency situation caused by Covid-19, It will be ensured that the necessary procedures are arranged to guarantee the “normal holding” of the tests on the scheduled dates of evaluation for the access to the University.

For the CRUE, the principle of equal opportunities «is a fundamental axis of the University’s actions and must be rigorously guaranteed in the case of tests that enable people to apply for a place in any Spanish university, therefore conditions should be the same for everyone».

They consider that the method of conducting the access assessment in person ensures the protection of the student and their right to Education and, in this sense, the “successful” experience of last year supports that These tests can be carried out with “absolute normality, applying the health protocols for Covid-19 that include all the hygienic-sanitary measures indicated by the authorities ”.