Of Christopher Columbus his facts are known, because they are in the books, but very little is known about his origin. In fact, for some experts, it is the greatest enigma in history. For a long time, and particularly since the 19th century, on the occasion of the fourth centenary of the Discovery of America, numerous scholars have dived into documentary sources to find out more about this matter. But it was not until the arrival of DNA analysis (a protein that is the main constituent of genetic material in living beings), when a giant leap was made in the knowledge of the physical figure of the admiral. And in this context, Professor José Antonio Lorente, professor of Legal Medicine, Toxicology and Physical Anthropology at the University of Granada, began to lead an investigation that, after almost 20 years of waiting, enters its final phase in this year 2021. This Wednesday this project will be presented in Granada, which will be the subject of a documentary that Televisión Española plans to premiere on October 12, and in which it will exclusively reveal the results of the investigation.

Now, the skeletal remains of Christopher Columbus kept in the security camera of the University of Granada are going to come to light again, and the study will be completed. Why this delay? Professor Lorente explains: «In the first phase of the research, we consumed a lot of remains, sending them to various laboratories around the world (United States, Germany, Italy, Spain …), without obtaining conclusive results. Therefore, we decided to stop its development until we have the appropriate technology. It took almost two decades for us to have it, but we already have it, and it is time to complete the study that we left halfway through.

Almost twenty years ago, Lorente led, together with Juan Carlos Álvarez Merino and Marcial Castro, a multidisciplinary team that managed to exhume the tomb of the admiral and his son Hernando, located in the Cathedral of Seville, and extract part of the remains for their later study. “The truth is that I had never considered delving into this mystery”, recalls the scientist, “but Marcial Castro, a scholar who at that time was assigned as a teacher at an institute in Estepa, infected me with his enthusiasm.”

Cover of the box containing the remains of Columbus that are kept in Seville. / Ideal

From that moment, they began a work in which, as a starting point, no one questions the Italian origin of the discoverer, until now mostly admitted. The investigation was launched, as Lorente recalls, because they wanted to know if the bones that rest in a spectacular catafalque in the Cathedral of Seville truly belonged to Columbus. This was an investigation, not only tolerated, but encouraged even by the cathedral chapter of Seville itself, and which had the active presence of the then dean, José Mazuelos, doctor and now bishop of Gran Canaria. As a consequence, it was extracted from it that the remains did belong to the admiral and that was how it was published in 2006.

There have been many researchers who have dreamed up about the origin of the admiral, and the objective of this final phase of the investigation, for which it will be necessary, perhaps, to obtain complementary DNA samples to those already existing, is to try to demonstrate some of these theories, including among them, of course, the Italian origin.

Results



Professor Lorente makes it clear, before the investigation begins, that it may not obtain the expected results. “Despite the fact that we will be working from Granada, Texas, Florence, Rome and Mexico, with first-rate technical and work teams, we do not know what may happen,” he says. Around this research, in addition to thousands of messages sent from the four corners of the world, there are very important economic interests, and according to the Granada doctor, “even many of the people who will come to present their theories have stated in different forums that we already had conclusive results and we had hidden them. It does not make sense: for us, the easiest thing would have been to finish the investigation in 2005, and to live on the income since then.

The new techniques that will be applied in this phase of scientific work include the possibility of analyzing ‘contaminated’ DNA, that is, affected by time and the adherence of phosphates and calcium released from bones, for example. NG technology processes the remains more efficiently, making use of them even though they are of lower quality and are less abundant. For all these reasons, this moment has been chosen to resume the investigation.

The objective is ambitious, because it is no longer enough to describe what was found, but the remains have to be put in relation to other clues. Specifically, in several of the theories that will be exposed next Wednesday, possible relatives or ancestors of Columbus come into play, so it will be necessary to exhume and study those remains to find the family connection.

At the same time, it remains to unravel an aspect that was not possible to clarify in the first part of the works, which is the authenticity of the remains that are shown in the monument to the admiral of Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic – and that constitute one of the main tourist attractions of the island. In this regard, Lorente reveals that after access to said remains was denied, diplomatic efforts could now be reactivated so that they can be analyzed, which would probably help in this final phase of the investigation, given that in his opinion, they are under-studied.

“I am not a historian, therefore, our objective is to put in their hands as much of the objective data as possible from the remains, so that experts in this field can interpret them,” says the scientist from Granada. In this sense, it highlights that studies such as the one carried out in Italy to the natives named Colombo turned out to be unsuccessful, since in the transalpine country this is the equivalent of the Spanish Exposito, the surname that in ancient times was given to children without a known father. For this reason, all the routes are open, without doubting any one in particular.

Now begins a stage of exhaustive analysis of the few remains that are preserved both of the admiral and his son Hernando and his brother Diego. In Cristóbal’s case, they could not even be located inside his body due to their small size. A titanic task, also done against the clock.