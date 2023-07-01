The University of Dubai has started receiving scholarship applications from outstanding students for the new academic year as part of its annual scholarship, which was decided by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

These three full scholarships come in memory of the late, who made a career full of giving at the national level, especially his continuous support for charitable projects, distinguished educational performance, scientific research and health programs, in addition to his generous and distinguished contributions with the University of Dubai and support for insolvent students annually through the Al Maktoum Foundation.

The university announced the opening of registration and submission of scholarship applications for outstanding students, and set the toll-free number 800863 to communicate with applicants to register for these and other scholarships that it offers annually.

The university offers, at its own expense, full annual scholarships for outstanding students who have obtained an average of 98 percent or more in high school. These scholarships are allocated for undergraduate studies in the fields of: business administration, information technology, computer engineering, artificial intelligence, electrical and communications engineering, And the law.

The President of the University, Dr. Issa Al Bastaki, confirmed that the university that raises the slogan and goal of “quality education” in the UAE is interested in linking these educational and academic scholarships to the principle of “scientific excellence” and is honored to be named after the annual “Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid” scholarship, indicating that the university will cover tuition fees. Full study every year for four academic years for each outstanding student who deserves this scholarship.