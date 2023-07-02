The University of Dubai has started receiving applications for full scholarships from outstanding students for the new academic year, as part of its annual scholarship, which was decided in the name of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

These three full scholarships come in memory of the late, who made a career full of giving at the national level. And announced the opening of registration and submission of grant applications for outstanding students, and set the toll-free number 800863 to communicate with applicants to register for these and other grants. The university offers annual scholarships to outstanding students who have obtained 98% or more in high school.