The University of Dubai organized an event to raise awareness of heart and arterial diseases and how to prevent them, with the participation of a large number of students and members of the academic and administrative bodies.

Dr. Issa Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, confirmed that organizing this event stems from the university’s societal responsibilities and its role in preserving the health and safety of all members of the university family and educating them about various diseases, within the framework of concern for public health and safety.

Representatives of more than 10 hospitals and medical centers participated in the event and provided guidance and awareness tips.