The University of Dubai announced its participation as an academic partner in the first edition of the “Sustainable Solutions Challenge for the Guests of God,” organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in cooperation with the International Company for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (GIE). The challenge is an integrated digital platform that includes entrepreneurs and creative ideas from emerging companies to provide innovative solutions that will provide an objective response to the challenges facing the pilgrims and Umrah guests of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The challenge focuses on enhancing the use of modern technologies such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, robotics, financial technology, smart agriculture, and smart mobility, with the aim of focusing on achieving concepts of sustainability, and providing new solutions and innovative applications to develop and improve Hajj and Umrah services, in addition to maximizing the use of technological tools. New efforts to enhance the goals of the Hajj and Umrah sector, and to contribute constructively to the establishment of emerging companies that will play an effective role in improving Hajj and Umrah services and play a national economic development role.

The President of the University of Dubai, Dr. Issa Al Bastaki, stressed the role of the “Hajj and Umrah Challenge” as an important technical event that brings together researchers from around the world to promote digital transformation and innovation, and harness all of this to serve visitors to the Holy House of God, and to glorify rituals using technology that contributes to enriching and improving the pilgrims’ experience. Pointing out that focusing on enriching the religious and cultural experience of the Guests of God is one of the strategic goals that the Program for Serving the Guests of God is working on, one of the main programs of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

He stressed the necessity of benefiting from modern technologies in this field, which this conference focuses on, especially emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and Blockchain, and benefiting from them in the field of digital transformation, and the necessity of developing ways to benefit from the “metaverse” in these fields, in addition to using… Artificial intelligence in storing and retrieving huge data, and the importance of analyzing and processing this data in making decisions and anticipating the future, which enables us to improve and facilitate performance and act in emergency situations.

For his part, the founder and CEO of the International Company for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (GIE), Engineer Muhammad Abboud, said that our participation in the “Challenge of Sustainable Solutions for the Guests of God” as a consultant in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship; It is compatible with government trends in the Arab Gulf countries, to harness modern digital tools in the process of sustainable development.