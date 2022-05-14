Rosa Devés, elected as the new rector of the University of Chile, in a file photo. University of Chile

The University of Chile will have a female rector for the first time in its 179-year history. The doctor in biochemistry Rosa Devés has been elected this Thursday in the first round with 51.6% of the votes to head the main state higher education institution of the South American country. Devés, 72, attributes the resounding triumph to her experience in the educational institution as pro-rector -administrative advisor- and as number two of the current rector Ennio Vivaldi. “Also the fact of being a woman, without a doubt,” she points out this Friday by phone. “Today there is a moment, not only in Chile, of commitment to gender equality,” she adds.

Until now, the Council of Rectors of Chilean Universities (CRUCH), which brings together 30 public and private institutions, only had three women on its board. All lead state universities and have been elected by their peers in the last four years. One of the first thanks that Devés gave was to her fellow candidates: Sergio Lavandero (28.47%), Kemi Oyarzún (13.45%) and Pablo Oyarzún (6.3%). “Especially to Kemi, with whom we have shared the dream of a woman being rector of the University of Chile.”

Until now, the Vice Chancellor will take office for four years on June 18, in the run-up to the plebiscite for the new Constitution, which will be voted on September 4. “Without a doubt, she is going to set our agenda,” she maintains. “Our role is to support from knowledge. The strength of the University is knowledge, plurality and free expression, therefore we have to be a space for discussion, reflection. Of course we will be participating in that process, I always understand what the role of a higher institution is”.

The biochemist from the University of Chile and doctor in Biochemistry from the University of Western Ontario (Canada) decided to apply after receiving a letter of application from some 200 academics. “It was a broad group generationally, politically and disciplinarily. I saw that there was a cross-cutting interest,” she notes. “Also the metaphor of opening the doors to other women was very important in making the decision to apply. Open doors for women of all ages in college and beyond. To women in different parts of the country, from various fields of education. Many saw that this cause belonged to them and that was very nice and very strong in terms of commitment”, describes the academic from the Faculty of Medicine of the institution that she represents.

Among her priorities as rector is increasing the number of women in some disciplinary areas, holding academic competitions “focused on the underrepresented gender”, installing instructions to promote gender equality in the academy based on the repair, adaptation and transformation of each unity and establish incentives for academics.

Devés will take over to replace Vivaldi, who leaves office after two terms marked by significant support on issues such as the pandemic or the work of the Constitutional Convention. “He has represented what is the responsibility of the institution at this moment in which Chile thinks and agrees on general principles of coexistence and deepening rights”, affirms the academic, and adds: “The University of Chile has historically had an important relationship and deep with the development of our nation and now has to play a leading role.

