The University of Cambridge (UC, in its acronym in English) will renounce the course that comes to a fundamental part in its curricula: the master classes with the presence of dozens of students. The necessary measures to face the coronavirus have forced the prestigious institution to look for a safe alternative, and has decided the conferences will be held via streaming or in pre-recorded sessions that would be distributed through the Moodle platform. The university newspaper Varsity has advanced the exclusive, by having access to an email that the Director of Educational Services, Alice Benton, sent to all tutors senior of the University. “The general meeting of the Education Committee has agreed that, given that rigid measures of social distance will be required for the next academic year, there will be no face-to-face lectures next year ”, says the text.

The UC has finally admitted its plans in a brief statement: “The master classes will continue to be held in a on-line and we trust that they can keep small teaching groups going on a personal basis, while adapting to the demands of social distance. We have made the decision to facilitate planning [del próximo curso], but, as always, we will review it if the official recommendations regarding the management of the coronavirus are modified “.

The master classes, known as lectures, They are an essential component in the academic program of university students, but they are the most easily transformable in digital format. The other part, personal tutorials or supervision, They serve to deepen each subject and are carried out with smaller groups of students (they can be as little as three or four). The proportion between one and the other makes the decision substantially alter the academic format. For every 12 lectures a week, two tutorials are given, on average. The UC intends to maintain the face-to-face nature of the tutorials and to enable the necessary physical spaces that allow the required distance measurements to be saved. “People are upset, and above all worried. Master classes are the core of our training. If we stop having them, the day to day changes you completely. The facilities of this university are very old-fashioned and with many common areas, “explains Guillermo Íñiguez, 21, a third-year law student and member of the Cambridge Spanish Society.

UC’s decision generates many unknowns in the admission process of new students for the 2020-2021 academic year. The registration period ends next June, and the Office of Students (OfS), an independent oversight body funded in part by the British Government and in part by academic institutions, has already warned the universities that they are obliged to make it clear to future students whether the classes will be face-to-face or in on-line. Many of them continue to promise in their advertising a “full university experience” without clarifying the changes that the coronavirus crisis will bring about, and without modifying their fees and tuition. “What we do not want is that there are promises that everything will go back to being as usual when it is clear that it will not be,” said Nicola Dandridge, the director of OfS.

