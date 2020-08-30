While in Spain there is controversy about back to the classrooms, it only needed to have precedents for parents to doubt even more whether or not they should take their children to school with the situation of ‘second wave’ In our country.

Has happened in U.S, where More than 1,000 University of Alabama students have tested positive for coronavirus two weeks after classes began. Specifically and, as reported by the university itself, the number of infections is 1,201.

The university has the necessary measures to deal with the COVID-19 and at the same time, combine your classes online and in person as stated by the dean of the University of Alabama College of Health Sciences, Ricky Friend, who has reported that no student has had to be hospitalized.

Letter to students

Even so, Stuart bell, president of the university, stated that both the Local police like the security of the university itself they would control restaurants and residences to avoid contagion and communicated to the students, through a letter, the mandatory use of the mask and respect for the safety distance.

The United States, the country most affected



But this is not only happening in Alabama, because the increase in infections among university students is also being registered in other areas of the country after back to class. This has led universities that have opted for online teaching to take action.

Do not forget that The United States is the country in the world most affected by the coronavirus pandemic that has already caused more than 5.9 million infections and more than 182,000 deaths in the presiding state Donald Trump.