Opens today University Master 2022the Fifa tournament among Italian university students – organized by 2Watch and La Gazzetta dello Sport, sponsored by Eurospin and Lemonsoda Energy Activator – with scholarships of 5 thousand euros up for grabs. The competition kicks off with the qualification rounds of each individual university: Parthenope members and RafflesMilano students will compete.

The program –

The commentary of the qualifying rounds is entrusted to the well-known Fifa analysts Tommaso Bonini (aka Don Oppini) and Lorenzo Giannotta (aka NoWeakFut). All qualifying rounds, semi-finals and final will be live streamed, on Twitch, on the official competition channel 2WATCHtv and on the site gazzetta.it.