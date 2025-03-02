The 18 -year -old girl and pole jumper from the Athletics team of the Luisiana State University, Dillon Reidenauer has died after suffering a terrible Traffic accident on Wednesday night.

Dillon’s car and a motorcycle driven by another young woman who also died were involved in the accident. According to Baton Rouge Police, the young promise He was driving around nine o’clock Wednesday night, when he tried to turn left in South Quad Drive, and his vehicle was hit by the motorcycle.

Dillon Reidenauer was studying LSU, being one of the best pole jumpers in the state of Louisiana in Fontainebleau high school.

Also, in the LHSAA state championship (Louisiana High School Athletic Association) of 2024 ended Second with a jump of 3.64 meters.

By the University They have shown their condolences to the with the family of the deceased, both by teachers and students.