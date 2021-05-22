The end-of-year university exams will be face-to-face, with more venues and classrooms, reduced capacity and staggered entrances and exits in order to guarantee health security measures against Covid-19.

The Ministry of Universities and the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (Crue) held a meeting yesterday to monitor the pandemic in relation to the next call for exams at this end of the university year and guarantee that it is carried out with health security. While the University of Murcia (UMU) is clear that its final tests will be face-to-face (except in the subjects that the ‘online’ format was provided for in the teaching guide), the UPCT reminded yesterday that the adopted agreement is not binding, and that They have not yet defined how their call will be. At the moment, the partials combine the two formulas: face-to-face and telematics.

The campuses must apply the recommendations made by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Ministry of Universities published last March, and which were approved within the Public Health Commission, where the autonomous communities are also located.

Campuses have to design contingency plans that avoid crowds and stagger entrances



In this way, a plan must be established by the universities that includes measures that facilitate avoiding crowds and unnecessary movements of people, such as expanding the number of venues and classrooms set up for exams, and redistributing the student body in different classrooms, in order to to reduce the capacity of the spaces for exams, and inform them in advance.

Lowering the capacity of the toilets and services, limiting the coincidence of exams in the same area of ​​the university center building and staggering the entrances and exits to the exam places are other measures to be adopted. The administration and services staff will facilitate compliance with the measures, and, whenever possible, students should be allowed to go to the locations closest to their home to reduce travel and contacts. On the other hand, they foresee a next academic year 2021/2022 where “the adapted presence will be the structural formula of teaching” in the universities in the face of the “positive progress of the pandemic and the effects of the current vaccination campaign.”