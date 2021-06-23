For the first time in the history of these two franchises, Scooby Doo and Courage the Cowardly Dog they will participate together in a new animated film titled Straight out of nowhere: Scooby Doo! meets Courage the Cowardly Dog. This new adventure will bring both characters together to try to solve a mystery involving giant insects.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

“The pair of canine colleagues find a strange object in the middle of Nowhere, the hometown of Courage and their owners. Which sets them on the trail of a monstrous giant cicada and its winged warriors. “

The film will be available next September 14 both in format DVD as well as digital.

Fountain: Warner Bros.