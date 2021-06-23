0 COMMENTS
06/23/2021 5:30 pm
For the first time in the history of these two franchises, Scooby Doo and Courage the Cowardly Dog they will participate together in a new animated film titled Straight out of nowhere: Scooby Doo! meets Courage the Cowardly Dog. This new adventure will bring both characters together to try to solve a mystery involving giant insects.
The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:
“The pair of canine colleagues find a strange object in the middle of Nowhere, the hometown of Courage and their owners. Which sets them on the trail of a monstrous giant cicada and its winged warriors. “
The film will be available next September 14 both in format DVD as well as digital.
Fountain: Warner Bros.
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/es_LA/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1524599504422808”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Leave a Reply