In just over a century we humans have gone from thinking that black holes do not exist to knowing that there are millions of them and that we have a huge one in the center of our own galaxy, the Milky Way – a finding that has deserved the Nobel Prize for Physics 2020—. Inside these invisible bodies, where nothing that can come in can go out, are the answers to the most important questions in physics today, including one that is worth another Nobel: what is dark matter?

“Since a black hole forms, it is literally impossible to know what is inside it. Even if you could enter, you would not see what it is made of, you would only capture the curvature of space-time ”, explains theoretical physicist Juan García-Bellido, a physicist at the Autonomous University of Madrid.

This researcher is the father of a theory formulated decades ago that has gained new interest due to the detection of gravitational waves produced by the collision of black holes whose existence is difficult to explain with the conventional laws of stellar evolution.

There are two types of matter in the universe. The conventional one, from which everything that humans are and can see is made, accounts for only 15%. The rest, 85% of all matter in the cosmos, is dark. According to García-Bellido’s theory, part or even all of the dark matter in the universe is made up of primordial black holes.

These bodies would have formed a millionth of a second after the Big Bang, the explosion with which the universe was born 13.7 billion years ago. Back then there was no light, no matter as we know it today, just a plasma of gas at extremely high temperatures. In fractions of a second, inflation happened, a violent expansion that made two points that were millionths of a meter away to be millions of millions of kilometers. In that plasma there were small quantum fluctuations that, driven by inflation, became macroscopic objects of infinite density: primordial black holes. In comparison, conventional matter is much more recent, since the first building blocks of visible matter, like the nuclei of the first atoms, formed between a second and three minutes after the Big Bang, when the universe was already a much larger place. big and cold.

“According to our calculations, in our galaxy alone there would be around a million million primordial black holes,” explains García-Bellido. “In the universe there are about two million million galaxies, so that all these black holes together could make up all the dark matter in the universe,” says the physicist.

According to the calculations of García-Bellido’s original theory, elaborated in 1996 together with Andrei Linde and David Wands, and later developed with his Belgian colleague Sébastien Clesse of the University of Leuven, there is no way that stellar physics can produce a black hole merger like the one announced by LIGO in September. In his opinion, all the black holes detected so far by LIGO may be primordial, as he plans to explain. today at 19:00 in a virtual conference organized by the Ramón Areces Foundation.

“We thought this theory was dead until we started to see many such events,” acknowledged Rainer Weiss, one of the fathers of the LIGO gravitational wave detector and winner of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics, in a recent talk. The veteran physicist explains to this newspaper: “The idea that primordial black holes exist is valid. It does not take a dying star to form a black hole, it is possible that some were formed early in the life of the universe by singularities in the geometry of space-time. That is why it is interesting to look for them. LIGO has detected many more black hole collisions that we still need to analyze in detail. “

The conventional way of producing black holes is through stars that consume all their fuel, explode, and a black hole is formed from their compressed debris. But this process cannot form holes as massive as those announced a few weeks ago, with 85 and 66 times the mass of the Sun. As García-Bellido says and subscribes to the Nobel Weiss, it is possible that these black holes are relics of the origins of the universe , although for now it is only a theory.

The explanation may be much more mundane, according to other physicists. It may be that our stellar evolution theories are simply not perfect. There is a third alternative and valid explanation: that these holes formed in regions of the universe known as globular clusters, huge spheres made up of thousands of stars. Many of them die and form thousands of black holes that would be close enough to meet, attract, collide and merge. The problem is that they would take longer than the age of the universe to merge, according to García-Bellido’s calculations.

How could the existence of these primordial black holes be proved? “The only way to study them from the outside is through their three basic properties: charge, mass and spin. [rotación]. In this case, the black holes that LIGO is discovering have neither charge nor spin, so the only thing left for us is to find holes with a mass that cannot be explained in any other way than the one we propose, ”says García-Bellido. The irrefutable proof, he explains, would be the detection of black holes of less than one solar mass, impossible to form by stellar physics. LIGO detectors do not yet have the necessary sensitivity, but it is possible that they will reach it from October 2021, after technical improvements. Further, we will have to wait for detectors capable of observing gravitational waves that come from the first fractions of a second after the Big Bang, as could be achieved by the Einstein telescope, which will start operating in the 2030s, or the LISA space detector, whose launch is scheduled for 2034.

There is one last detail of this theory even closer to all the inhabitants of the Earth. In the outer reaches of the solar system, beyond Neptune, astronomers have detected disturbances in the orbits of some objects that could be due to the presence of a ninth planet with a mass about 10 times that of Earth. According to calculations for the formation of primordial black holes, after the Big Bang, primordial black holes with a mass equivalent to that of planets such as Neptune were also created. Although it is still another unconfirmed theory, it is possible that the enigmatic Planet 9 is a primordial black hole.