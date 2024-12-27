He USB-C charger is he only one allowed starting this Saturday on a wide range of electronic devices marketed in the European Union (EU), at the end of the two-year adaptation period to the European law whose objective is reduce electronic waste and simplify the lives of consumers.

Member States had until this December 28 to apply the European directive that requires all mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, e-books, keyboards, mice, video game consoles, speakers and navigation systems to incorporate a single USB-C charger. The Laptops have until April 28, 2026 to comply with the regulations.

The directive also harmonizes the fast charging requirements and offers consumers the option of not receiving a new charger with each device purchase. Manufacturers must update your packaging to clearly display information about charging features and what is included with each purchase.

This regulation allows mitigate the so-called technological blockade by which a consumer becomes captive of a specific manufacturer when purchasing one of its devices. ANDThe objective of this law is threefold: to guarantee consumer convenience, reduce electronic waste and avoid fragmentation of the charging device market, according to the text of the directive.

11,000 tons of waste

The system that governed until now, in which USB 2.0 Micro B, USB-C and Lightning (exclusive to Apple) shared space thanks to a voluntary agreement from 2009, still contributed to generating up to 11,000 tons per year of electronic wasteaccording to estimates by the European Commission. The regulations aim to tackle this figure by allowing consumers to buy new electronic devices. without having to purchase an additional chargerwhich will save citizens up to 250 million euros annually on unnecessary chargers.

This law is part of a broader EU strategy aimed at reducing electronic waste and informing consumers so they can make more sustainable decisions, thus promoting a circular economy. In addition to reducing electronic waste generated by the sale of radio equipment, the regulations aim to reduce raw material extraction and CO2 emissions generated by the production, transportation and disposal of chargers.





“We will follow closely How manufacturers adapt to these changes and we look forward to the European Commission’s studies on the evolution of wireless charging and future unbundling requirements,” said the president of the European Parliament’s Internal Market Committee, Anna Cavazzini, that Friday. PFor this MEP from the Green group, “it is vital to ensure that consumers have the tools to continue making smart and sustainable decisions as the market evolves.

The directive, whose implementation is mandatory starting tomorrow, came into force on December 27, 2022, and since then manufacturers have had two years to implement it.