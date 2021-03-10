Vyields are to be adhered to. This is the core message that Fredi Bobic, willing to change, has also taken note of. The sports director of Eintracht, who definitely wants to leave Eintracht in the summer, but is still contractually bound to the Frankfurt Bundesliga club until June 30, 2023, is on Wednesday evening at the supervisory board meeting of Eintracht Frankfurt Fußball AG, which is also attended by the Honorary chairman Wolfgang Steubing took part, it was expressly pointed out that his contractual agreement runs without any possibility of termination or exit.

“Fredi Bobic has confirmed this and declared that he will behave in accordance with the contract and will accordingly keep his contract”, it said in a message distributed late in the evening by Eintracht. “If a club at Eintracht, directly or indirectly through Fredi Bobic, expresses its interest in early employment by him, the chairman of the supervisory board, Philip Holzer, is authorized, in accordance with a unanimous supervisory board resolution, to negotiate the conditions for an early termination of Fredi Bobic’s management board contract in the interests of Eintracht to lead.”

Means: If the amount of a fee is correct, Eintracht would let its sports director, who has been employed since 2016, go. Most likely, Bobic’s destination will be Berlin, where not only his family but also Hertha are at home. According to reports, the 49-year-old manager should already agree on a move to the league rival.

Bobic rushes forward

The fact that Bobic had pushed ahead last week and announced his intention to change in a television conversation with the ARD Sportschau had caused a lot of dissatisfaction among the Eintracht councils. With some chutzpah, Bobic had created facts in front of the camera, violated an agreed non-disclosure agreement and placed himself far above the club. “A year ago, before Corona, I expressed the wish to leave the club in summer 2020. It was clear that I was going. “



On the go: Fredi Bobic apparently wants to join Hertha BSC.

:



Image: dpa





Bobic referred to a corresponding conversation with Steubing. This self-image, according to which he had helped unity to a certain size, it was obliged to be grateful and he could therefore force his departure in a self-determined manner, had caused considerable irritation. The agreement reached on Wednesday, according to which Bobic can only leave Eintracht if this is acceptable to the club, represented by their negotiator Holzer, has been widely expected.

Meanwhile, Hertha BSC’s coach Pal Dardai was relaxed about a possible collaboration with Fredi Bobic. “We also fought as players here in the dressing room because we’re both honest and direct. But we got along very well, ”said the 44-year-old of“ Sport Bild ”about the relationship with the alleged new Hertha sports director. He really appreciates that Bobic is “an honest guy”. Dardai and Bobic played together at Hertha from 2003 to 2005.

“We have a traditional club that is willing to change and with financial resources that Hertha BSC has never known before,” said Carsten Schmidt, head of the Berlin-based management, in an interview published on Wednesday by the industry magazine “Horizont”: “Out of it will become a story: We want to initiate the biggest race to catch up that German and perhaps international football has ever experienced and lead it to success. Whoever goes the way with us now and counts on Hertha BSC, will be part of this success story. ”Everything indicates that Bobic wants to be part of this story – if both parties agree on an early termination of the contract.