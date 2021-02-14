The Congressional Budget Office (“Congressional Budget Office / CBO) noted in February that the US economy will return to pre-pandemic levels (2019) in mid-2021, and that real growth in the next 5 years (2021/2026) would average 2.6% per year, above the potential long-term expansion rate of 1.9% per year.

The result would be an annual expansion of 4.6% in 2021, after having contracted 3.5% last year; and all this would occur in real terms, with a nominal inflation of 1.7% per year in these 12 months, and a level of unemployment of 5.7%, which implies a reduction of almost 3 points compared to 2020 (8.1%).

It must be added that consumption represents 70% of the increase in the North American product (2.4%); and that capital investment, after having been neutral or negative in 2020, would recover 0.9% this year, without this requiring an additional public expenditure, which would only expand 0.2% in 2021. This public spending is the result of the $ 900 billion financial aid package approved by Congress in December of last year.

The recovery of the US economy is truly exceptional, because after having plunged 4.8% a year in the second quarter of 2020 – the biggest drop since the first quarter of 2009, when it contracted 4.4% a year amid the international financial crisis triggered by the collapse of LehmanBrothers on 15 September 2008 -, this year it would rise between 4% and 5%, despite the fact that it remains the forced closure of services due to the coronavirus pandemic in three of the most populous states in the Union, such as California, New York and Illinois.

In the third quarter of the year, the world’s largest economy (US $ 21.6 trillion / 25% of global GDP) experienced a phenomenal rise of 36% annually, according to the Atlanta Federal Reserve, which was the highest rate of expansion in American history since World War II, and that implied a 7.55% increase in the quarter.

The fact is that the US economy would regain pre-pandemic levels starting in July of this year, and it would do so with similar patterns of productivity, innovation, and job creation capacity to those it had in the fourth quarter of 2019, when the expansion rate amounted to 3.5% per year, with a difference of more than 1 point and a half with respect to the level of potential long-term expansion, which occurred for 9 consecutive quarters.

At that time, the increase in productivity exceeded 3% per year, and had increased two points or more compared to the levels of 2016/2017, when it reached 1.2% in the year, as a result of an investment rate of 12% of GDP in 2015, which covered exclusively replacement costs.

The fundamental difference that existed between 2016 and the fourth quarter of 2019, was that the United States received more than US $ 12 trillion in investments from around the world in that period, mainly from the North American transnational companies themselves, which repatriated more than US $ 1 6 billion of its foreign earnings, which amounted to US $ 4/5 billion.

This immense mass of capital returned to the US after the drastic decrease in taxes resolved by Donald Trump, who reduced the corporate tax from 31% to 21% in 2017, the largest tax cut in American history since Ronald Reagan (1980/1988).

An essential novelty of the post-pandemic stage is the technological leap experienced by the US through the proliferation of teleworking and the expansion of Internet commerce (“e-commerce”), which has grown more than 30% in the second and third quarters of 2020, with a productivity increase of more than 30% in that period.

This has implied a process of historical abbreviation, with an advance of the schedule of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (complete digitization of manufacturing and services) of between 6 and 8 years.

Wait now a vertiginous acceleration of economic growth in the second half of the yearor, driven by technological and productivity change that implies the advancement of the 4th industrial revolution.

China, the second largest economy in the world (US $ 15.6 trillion / 17% of global GDP) would grow 9% annually or more this year, after having exceeded pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter of 2020; and as the People’s Republic is the world’s leading trading power, a status that has been ratified through record double-digit export growth in the last quarter of 2020, has expanded its share in the world economy by two points or more, which went from 15% to 17% of the total in 2 years .

The US and China, the two largest economies in the world, together account for more than 50% of the rise in the global economy in 2021 (+ 35% China / + 15% USA).

Hence this post-pandemic stage is a time of exceptional boom in the world economy, which would reach an expansion rate of 9% per year or more in the last three months of the year.

USA and China decide the fate of the global economy in the post-pandemic stage, and generally have the fate of the planet.

