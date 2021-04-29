The United States worried about Kiev’s decision to change the leadership of Naftogaz. State Department spokesman Ned Price stated this. RIA News…

Price condemned the regulatory manipulation by the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers to fire directors and replace the leadership of the country’s leading energy company. He stressed that as a result of this step, many respected specialists were expelled from the boards of directors of state enterprises.

Such actions show disrespect for honest and transparent management practices of state corporations, and also complicate efforts to reform the Ukrainian energy sector, the State Department official summed up.

Earlier it was reported that the dismissal of the head of Naftogaz, Andrey Kobolev, threatens Ukraine with problems in negotiations on the provision of international financial assistance to the country in the amount of $ 5.5 billion. According to Bloomberg, such a move risks upsetting Western donors, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who supported Kobolev and were already shocked that “many reformists left the administration of President Volodymyr Zelensky within two years.”

On April 28, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Olga Vasilevskaya announced the dismissal of the former head of Naftogaz, Andrei Kobolev. Kobolev himself said that he learned about the dismissal from the media and did not write a corresponding statement. Acting Minister of Energy of Ukraine Yuriy Vitrenko was appointed the new head of Naftogaz.

In October, a treason case was initiated against the management of Naftogaz, including Kobolev.