The selection of USA He began the defense of his home with victory in the Copa America 2024, after beating 2-0 Bolivia, a team that did not leave a good image at its debut.

Christian Pulisic the great American figure, scored very early, in the third minute of the first half, and gave his team the win, which later in the 44th minute, by action of Folarin Balogun, He scored the second goal.

Very easy

Those led by Gregg Perhatter were more on the field of play at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, while those selected by the Brazilian, Antonio Carlos Zago, did not have acceptable behavior on the field.

The first half was largely dominated by the USA, who had more options to increase the score, but their agile team did not have good aim to beat the goalkeeper. Guillermo Viscarra, who also prevented more goals.

It wasn’t a good game Fernando Saucedo, who was lost on the field and did not generate offensive football for the Bolivians.

In the second half Bolivia improved a little, but the American goalkeeper, Mattthew Turnerhe had no serious complications in getting his goal on zero.