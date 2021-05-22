The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced this Friday that it is withdrawing assistance to two institutions of the Government of El Salvador, after arguing concern about the removal of five magistrates from the country’s Supreme Court and the attorney general. The events occurred on May 1 and generated strong criticism from the international community, which pointed to it as an attempt to concentrate power.

The National Police of El Salvador and the Institute for Access to Public Information (IAIP) are the two institutions from which the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) withdraws aid funds.

Instead, resources will be redirected to civil society groups. The funds allocated now will be used to “promote transparency, combat corruption and monitor human rights” in coordination with local civil society groups, as confirmed by USAID administrator Samantha Power, in a statement, not specified the amount of money in question.

In an apparent response to Power, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele dismissed civil society groups expected to benefit from the change in US funding and announced that NGOs in his country are changing their names.

The NGOs change their name, now they are called CSOs (Civil Society Organizations). * The name NGO was already very discredited. It is good that they receive foreign financing, because they will not receive a penny from the Salvadoran people. Everyone invests in their priorities. – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) May 21, 2021



“It is good that they receive external financing, because they will not receive a penny from the Salvadoran people,” the president wrote on his Twitter account a few minutes after the announcement of the agency that receives strategic guidelines from the US State Department.

USAID is the international development arm of the US Government that provides financial assistance to a wide variety of programs in most poor countries around the world.

Retaliation of the United States for the dismissal of magistrates in El Salvador

The US agency pointed out that its decision to withdraw funds from governmental institutions in El Salvador responds to the decision of the Bukele Administration to remove five magistrates from the Constitutional Chamber of the country’s Supreme Court and the attorney general.

“USAID has deep concern regarding the vote of the Salvadoran Legislative Assembly on May 1 to remove the attorney general and the five justices of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of El Salvador,” Power said in his statement.

He also argued that there are “major concerns about transparency and accountability” in the Central American country.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele speaks at a press conference on September 24, 2020 in San Salvador MARVIN RECINOS AFP

On May 1, the new Congress of El Salvador, dominated by Bukele’s allies, took office and dismissed judges at odds with the president and the attorney general, in a decision considered by the international community as an attempt to concentrate power. .

The president has assured that the high-profile dismissals were justified and legal, after accusing the magistrates of obstructing the government’s health strategy in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the attorney general for allegedly lacking independence.

But the move of his Administration was strongly criticized and seen by the United States and Amnesty International as a dangerous way to monopolize power.

“Respect for an independent judiciary, a commitment to the separation of powers, and a strong civil society are essential components of any democracy,” USAID stressed on Friday.

It is the latest chapter in an increasingly intense dispute between the two countries. On Tuesday, the Joe Biden administration released a list of allegedly corrupt Central American politicians, including a couple with close ties to Bukele. The Salvadoran leader responded with praise to China, in an apparent attack on Washington.

With Reuters and EFE